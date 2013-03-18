FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart hires Nomura's Southeast Asia M&A head-sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart hires Nomura's Southeast Asia M&A head-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc has hired Nomura’s head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, Jason Morris, to join its regional M&A team as a managing director, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Nikhil Nath, Nomura’s former head of M&A for Asia ex-Japan, has also joined Macquarie Group as a general industry banker, Hong Kong-based financial industry sources said.

Both Morris and Nath left Nomura after the bank cut costs at its equities and investment banking business as part of a restructuring that started last year, the sources said.

Both bankers had joined Nomura in 2008 from the collapsed Lehman Brothers. Nath will move to Singapore from Hong Kong to focus on Southeast Asian and Indian clients.

All the banking sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Standard Chartered and Nomura declined to comment on the move. Macquarie was not available for an immediate comment.

Morris joins Standard Chartered a few months after the bank hired Patrick Lee, the former head of Nomura’s Southeast Asia investment banking, as head of its Singapore-based origination and coverage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.