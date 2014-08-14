FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura sells $325 mln zero-coupon bond in Taiwan
August 14, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Nomura sells $325 mln zero-coupon bond in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nomura Bank International said on Thursday it has issued $325 million in 30-year zero coupon bonds in Taiwan - the first bond issue here by a Japanese insitution in years.

The bonds were issued at par and bear an internal rate of return of 4.95 percent a year, Nomura said in a statement, adding the securities have been offered to institutional investors in Taiwan and listed on the GreTai Securities Market.

“This bond issuance is a first not just for Nomura, but also for a Japanese financial institution issuing an onshore bond in Taiwan in recent years,” said Amy Tsao, president of Nomura in Taiwan.

Standard & Poor’s has assigned the issuer a long-term rating of A-. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)

