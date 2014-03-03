FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nomura sets up new trading group led by ex-Barclays exec
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 3, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Nomura sets up new trading group led by ex-Barclays exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc has hired former Barclays trader Pradeep Swamy to start a new proprietary trading team in Hong Kong.

The move comes as Wall Street banks retreat from the lucrative proprietary trading business after regulatory changes put in place after 2008 curbed banks from making bets with their own money.

Swamy, a former Hong Kong-based managing director in the equities division of Barclays Plc, joined Nomura last week to lead the new Equity Principal Strategies Group.

Fred Lam, Swamy’s former colleague at money manager Cheyne Capital, has also joined the team.

A Nomura spokesman confirmed the two appointments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.