Nomura Asset to resume subscription for popular leveraged ETFs

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nomura Asset Management said on Friday it would resume creation of new shares in Next Funds Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF, the world’s largest leveraged exchange-traded fund, next week after a two month-long suspension.

The Nikkei leveraged ETF aims to double Nikkei stock index’s moves in either direction. It became hugely popular among day traders as well as professional players including high-frequency traders.

In October, Nomura halted subscription to the ETF, citing difficulty in achieving its mandate because their assets became too large.

The ETF is by far the most actively traded instrument on the Tokyo stock exchange, with its daily turnover routinely surpassing big cap shares such as Toyota Motor and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Nomura Asset also said it would resume creation of two other similar leveraged funds -- Nikkei Inverse ETF and Nikkei Double inverse ETF -- which it also suspended in October. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)