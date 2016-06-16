FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Law360 to stop using non-competes for reporters
June 16, 2016 / 12:42 AM / a year ago

Law360 to stop using non-competes for reporters

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Law360, an online legal news publisher, will no longer require the vast majority of its employees to abide by non-compete agreements, according to a settlement with the New York attorney general's office.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman began an investigation of Law360's employment practices last fall, according to the settlement agreement. New York law does not allow the use of non-compete agreements except under limited circumstances, such as to protect trade secrets, Schneiderman's office said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uwnx8V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
