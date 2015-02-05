Non-Standard Finance to float on London stock market

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Holding company Non-Standard Finance said it would seek to raise around 100 million pounds ($152 million) on the London stock market in order to begin acquiring and operating financial services companies focused on the UK’s non-standard customers.

The group, founded by former Provident Financial chairman John van Kuffeler, has already received a cornerstone investment of 48 million pounds from investors including Woodford Investment Management.