October 24, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Non-profit healthcare upgrades far exceed cuts in Q3 -Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service upgraded three times the amount of debt of non-profit healthcare institutions as it downgraded in the third quarter because of robust merger activity, the rating agency said on Wednesday.

Moody’s bumped up its credit rating on $3.2 billion of the debt, compared with $957.3 million in downgrades over the same period. The number of upgrades in the sector also exceeded the number of cuts, 12 to seven.

“Half of the third-quarter upgrades were the result of consolidations or favorable lease agreements rather than gradual improvement in fundamental credit quality,” Moody’s analyst Carrie Sheffield said in a statement.

“The growing trend toward hospital consolidation is positive for the financial health of many hospitals since it generally enables greater operational efficiencies and leverage in negotiations with payers,” Sheffield said.

For the first three quarters of the year altogether, upgrades in the sector also exceeded downgrades 33 to 30, Moody’s said.

Moody’s 19 total rating changes during the quarter pointed to greater volatility in the non-profit healthcare industry compared with the third quarter of 2011 when there were 15 rating changes altogether, the credit rating agency said.

Non-profit healthcare providers have faced challenges with reimbursements, skyrocketing healthcare costs and uncertainty over Medicare. Those concerns have quickened hospital consolidations as they seek to survive, Moody’s said.

