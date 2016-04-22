FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. office requirement for out-of-state lawyers constitutional - 2nd Circuit
April 22, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

N.Y. office requirement for out-of-state lawyers constitutional - 2nd Circuit

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

New York can enforce a law requiring nonresident members of the state bar to maintain offices in the state, even though resident bar members are permitted to work solely from home, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 2-1 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the differing requirements did not violate the U.S. Constitution’s Privileges and Immunities Clause, which aims to put citizens of different states on equal footing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XNyOkq

