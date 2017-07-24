FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit unions' data breach lawsuit against Noodles & Co tossed
July 24, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 2 hours ago

Credit unions' data breach lawsuit against Noodles & Co tossed

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Denver has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit brought by credit unions against Noodles & Co alleging that the restaurant chain's negligence allowed hackers to steal credit card information in a 2016 cyber attack.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson found that the financial institutions' claims are covered by their contracts with Visa and Mastercard, and the court cannot sidestep those agreements and their rules for reimbursing losses in a data breach.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tUDr2H

