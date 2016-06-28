FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noodles & Co reports possible data security incident
June 28, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Noodles & Co reports possible data security incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Noodles & Co said on Tuesday a recent data security incident may have compromised the security of payment information of some its customers.

The possible data security incident has affected customers who used debit or credit cards at some of its locations between Jan. 31, 2016 and June 2, 2016.

The cards used are no longer at risk from the malware involved in this incident, the company said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

