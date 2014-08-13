FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noodles & Co profit misses Street estimates
August 13, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Noodles & Co profit misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt partly by a fall in same-store sales.

Shares fell nearly 17 percent to $20.97 in extended trading.

The company said profit rose to $3.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $68,000 a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11.5 percent to $99.5 million. Same-store sales fell 0.7 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $102.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

