FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noodles & Co's 2015 adjusted profit forecast misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Noodles & Co's 2015 adjusted profit forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Noodles & Co forecast 2015 adjusted profit that missed analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 25 percent in after-market trading.

The company said it expected 2015 adjusted profit to rise about 20 percent, implying a profit of 46 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Noodles & Co’s fourth-quarter profit also missed Wall Street’s estimates, hurt by lower sales at its restaurants in the all-important holiday quarter.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 1.3 percent for company-owned restaurants, below analysts’ estimate of 1.8 percent rise.

Net income rose to $3.5 million, or 11 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 from $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share, narrowly missing analysts’ estimate of 14 cents.

Total revenue of $108.6 million was also below analysts’ estimates of $110.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $27.74 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Reporting by Nayan Das and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.