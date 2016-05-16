FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Noor Bank picks banks for dollar-denominated sukuk issue
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Noor Bank picks banks for dollar-denominated sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Noor Bank has picked seven banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential Tier 1 dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document from lead managers showed on Monday.

Citi and Standard Chartered were mandated as joint global coordinators, with those banks plus Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Gulf Bank, Noor Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank also selected as joint lead managers, the document showed.

Noor Bank, rated A- by Fitch Ratings, will hold meetings with fixed income investors in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, starting on Tuesday, it said.

A dollar-denominated sukuk with a perpetual tenor could follow the roadshows, subject to market conditions, the document added.

Dubai’s government owns 48 percent of Noor Bank, according to the lender’s website.

Reporting By David French, writing by Tom Arnold, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.