FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dubai's Noor Bank to price capital-boosting sukuk Tues - leads
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Dubai's Noor Bank to price capital-boosting sukuk Tues - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Noor Bank is expected to price a capital-boosting sukuk issue of benchmark size on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

Pricing guidance for the transaction, which has an order book currently worth more than $1 billion, has been revised to the area of 6.5 percent, the document said.

An earlier update from lead arrangers on Monday had said initial guidance was set in the mid- to high 6 percent area.

The U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk has a perpetual tenor, with an option for the Islamic bank to redeem the paper after five years. The offer will enhance Noor Bank's Tier 1, or core, capital.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Noor Bank, rated A- by Fitch Ratings, last week named Citi and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators, with those banks plus Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Gulf Bank, Noor Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank acting as joint lead managers for the issue.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.