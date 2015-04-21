FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Noor bank sets price thoughts for $500 mln 5-yr debut dollar sukuk
April 21, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Noor bank sets price thoughts for $500 mln 5-yr debut dollar sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Noor Bank is marketing a $500 million, five-year debut U.S. dollar sukuk issue, which could price as early as Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Initial price thoughts were set in the 140 basis points area over midswaps for the sukuk, which have an agency-based structure known as wakala.

The bank, which counts state funds Investment Corporation of Dubai and Dubai Holding among its owners, has appointed Standard Chartered as global coordinator and Al Hilal Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Qinvest, and Sharjah Islamic Bank as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

