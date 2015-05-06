FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME aluminum price will rise as Midwest premium falls -Noranda CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

LME aluminum price will rise as Midwest premium falls -Noranda CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange will rise “appropriately” as the U.S. Midwest aluminum premium continues to fall, Noranda Aluminum chief executive Kip Smith said on Wednesday in the company’s first quarter 2015 earnings call.

The falling Midwest premium AL-PREM has not yet resulted in a decline in aluminum imports to the United States, which partly caused the premium’s decline from record levels. Last week, the premium fell to 14-15 cents a lb, its lowest level in more than a year, after exceeding 24 cents a lb in January. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.