Sound Harbor Partners asks to join Noranda DIP

Sound Harbor Partners, an alternative investment firm that provides private credit to U.S. companies, wants to participate in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing for Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp, saying it can offer better terms.

Noranda, which smelts and refines aluminum and mines bauxite, filed for bankruptcy on Monday and asked for up to $130 million in DIP financing to help fund its business during the Chapter 11 process.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SfDGPQ