Noranda idles 2 potlines at New Madrid smelter after circuit failure
January 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Noranda idles 2 potlines at New Madrid smelter after circuit failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp has idled two of three potlines at its New Madrid, Missouri smelter after an electrical supply circuit failure, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The failure occurred on Thursday afternoon and no serious injuries were reported, the company said. The facility has a capacity to produce 253,000 tonnes of aluminum each year, but has been operating at around 85 percent of capacity for the past several months with no plans to ramp up to full capacity.

Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown

