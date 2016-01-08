FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Noranda idles 2 potlines at New Madrid smelter after circuit failure
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Noranda idles 2 potlines at New Madrid smelter after circuit failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on aluminum market, Noranda)

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp has idled two of three potlines at its New Madrid, Missouri smelter after an electrical supply circuit failure, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The failure occurred on Thursday afternoon and no serious injuries were reported, the company said. The facility has a capacity to produce 253,000 tonnes of aluminum each year, but has been operating at around 85 percent of capacity for the past several months with no plans to ramp up to full capacity.

The outage is the second accident to disrupt production at the facility in five months, and will further reduce U.S. primary aluminum production. Planned cutbacks due to tumbling prices were already set to reduce the country’s 2016 output to the lowest level since 1950.

In August, Noranda was forced to suspend production of extrusion billet due to an explosion at the cast house, and has not yet resumed output.

Noranda has not yet established a timeline for resuming production at the two idled potlines and is assessing the incident to determine its root cause.

The unexpected outage comes a day after Alcoa announced plans to permanently close its 269,000 tonne-per-year Warrick, Indiana aluminum smelter, the largest in the United States. It plans to idle two Washington state plants, which will leave it with just one operating smelter in the country.

Century Aluminum has also reduced production at two of its three smelters, and is considering launching a trade case against China, which it accuses of subsidizing its smelters and blames for tumbling prices. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
