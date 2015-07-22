FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noranda delays smelter upgrades due to lower aluminum prices -CEO
July 22, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Noranda delays smelter upgrades due to lower aluminum prices -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Noranda Aluminum Holding Co has delayed efforts to ramp up production at its New Madrid, Missouri smelter due to the sharp decline in aluminum prices earlier this year, president and CEO Kip Smith said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The company had previously said it expected the 253,000 tonne-per-year smelter to reach full capacity by the third quarter of this year. The smelter is currently operating at approximately 85 percent of capacity, Smith said in the call to announce the company’s second quarter 2015 earnings. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

