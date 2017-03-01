FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Noranda management restarts output at Quebec zinc plant
March 1, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 6 months ago

Noranda management restarts output at Quebec zinc plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.

The company said it looked forward to resuming negotiations with the plant's 371 unionized workers, represented by the United Steelworkers of America. They walked off the job after the two sides could not agree on proposed changes to the pension plan in a new collective bargaining agreement. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

