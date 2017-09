Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc : * Announces proposed senior notes offering * Intends to launch an offering of approximately US$240 million in aggregate

principal amount of senior secured notes * Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem existing $240 million of

6.25% senior notes due 2015 and 6.25% senior secured notes due 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage