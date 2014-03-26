Shares of Nord Anglia Education rise in market debut

March 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc rose as much as 12 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the Hong Kong-based school operator at about $1.7 billion.

Nord Anglia raised about $304 million after its initial public offering was priced at $16 per share, the mid point of its pricing range.

The company - which runs 27 schools in Southeast Asia, China, Europe, North America and the Middle East - sold all the 19 million shares in the offering.

Nord Anglia’s shares opened at $17.50 and touched a high of $17.84 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Baring Asia Private Equity bought Nord Anglia for $360 million in 2008 and helped the company enter the United States when it bought WCL Group for $237 million in May.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)