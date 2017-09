Dec 16 (Reuters) - Nord Gold NV :

* Completes eurobonds buyback programme

* Says repurchased notes in aggregate principle amount of 50,000 for nominal value of $50 million

* As at Dec. 15 450,000 notes remained in open-market at nominal value of $450 million Source text: bit.ly/1uMffIT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)