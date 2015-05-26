Lender Nordax to list shares in Stockholm in June

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - Swedish lender Nordax said on Tuesday it intended to list its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange in June, adding to a spate of companies aiming to list before the summer break.

Nordax is owned by private equity firm Vision Capital and made an operating profit of 325 million Swedish crowns ($39 million) in 2014.

Reuters reported last week that Nordax was poised to announce listing plans.