Lender Nordax to list shares in Stockholm in June
May 26, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

Lender Nordax to list shares in Stockholm in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - Swedish lender Nordax said on Tuesday it intended to list its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange in June, adding to a spate of companies aiming to list before the summer break.

Nordax is owned by private equity firm Vision Capital and made an operating profit of 325 million Swedish crowns ($39 million) in 2014.

Reuters reported last week that Nordax was poised to announce listing plans.

$1 = 8.4300 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter

