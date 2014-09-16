FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea tests interest for Sweden's first CoCo bond
September 16, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Nordea tests interest for Sweden's first CoCo bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Nordea has begun marketing a dual-tranche Additional Tier 1 bond, the first deal in the format from Sweden.

The bank has set initial price thoughts on a perpetual non-call five-year issue at 5.75% area and on a perpetual non-call 10-year at 6.5% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are lead managing the transactions, which are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB.

The bonds will be temporarily written-down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 8%. At its second quarter results, Nordea’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.2%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
