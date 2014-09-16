FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders top US$5bn for Nordea's debut AT1 bond
September 16, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Orders top US$5bn for Nordea's debut AT1 bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Investor demand for Nordea Bank’s debut Additional Tier 1 bond has surpassed USD5bn, according to a lead manager.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS are continuing to market the dual tranche bond at initial price thoughts on a perpetual non-call five-year at 5.75% area and on a perpetual non-call 10-year at 6.5% area.

Further updates on pricing are expected during US business hours. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)

