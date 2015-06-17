FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea hires headhunter to find new CEO - paper
June 17, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea hires headhunter to find new CEO - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Nordea, the biggest bank in the Nordic region, is looking to replace its chief executive Christian Clausen, according to a report in Danish newspaper Berlingske on Wednesday.

The bank has hired the international headhunter firm Egon Zehnder to find a replacement for Clausen, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Clausen, 60, has been at the helm since 2007 and has initiated a series of cost saving programmes at the bank.

Nordea declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; additional reporting by Johan Ahlander. Editing by Jane Merriman

