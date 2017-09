March 17 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank Ab

* Nordea cuts its prime rate and depositrate in finland

* Says will cut its Prime rate by 0.10 percentage points to 1.15 percent, Deposit rate will also be cut by 0.10 percentage points to 1.10 percent

* Says changes will become effective as of 1 April 2015