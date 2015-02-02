FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA probes Nordea bank over CEO hunting trips
February 2, 2015

Swedish FSA probes Nordea bank over CEO hunting trips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish financial services watchdog has launched a probe into hunting trips taken by Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen organised by tissue firm SCA, Swedish media reported on Monday.

“We want to gather our own picture of the events and if they were handled in the right way,” daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted FSA spokesman Jonatan Holst saying.

“We have a dialogue with Nordea, but we can’t comment on what we have discussed.”

Late in January, Swedish prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation of SCA after media reports on lavish spending of corporate cash on foreign travel and hunting for its top management. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
