OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Nordea Markets has hired equity analyst Hans Erik Jacobsen from Swedbank, Nordea said on Monday.

Jacobsen had worked at the Swedbank brokerage since 1999. He will be in charge of analysis of companies in the manufacturing, materials and airline industries, Nordea added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)