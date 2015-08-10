FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Nordea Asset Management names new equity investment chief
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Nordea Asset Management names new equity investment chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordea Asset Management has appointed Mark Lovett as Equity Chief Investment Officer and member of its senior executive management group.

Lovett, former head of Equity and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Ignis Asset Management, will take over the new role no later than Aug 17.

Nordea Asset Management ranks as the largest money manager in the Nordic region with 191 billion euros ($208.8 billion) in assets under management as of the end the second quarter. ($1=0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.