Nordea cuts cost of Norway fixed-rate mortgages

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Top Nordic bank Nordea has cut its three-year fixed mortgage rate for Norwegian customers to a new low of 1.95 percent, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The five-year rate was cut to 2.3 percent while 10-year mortgage rates were reduced to 2.95 percent, Nordea added. It made no mention of its previous rate levels.

The new rates will be available to premium customers and to borrowers below the age of 34, the bank said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)