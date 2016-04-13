FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank: Nordea reorg warrants tighter requirements
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Swedish cbank: Nordea reorg warrants tighter requirements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank said on Wednesday a proposed reorganisation of Nordea would give the authorities more direct responsibility, leaving grounds for tightening requirements on the Nordic region’s biggest bank.

Nordea has applied to Sweden’s financial watchdog for permission to merge with its subsidiaries in Denmark, Finland and Norway, transforming the group into a branch rather than subsidiary structure.

In a comment on the proposed reorganisation, the Riksbank said such a change would give Swedish authorities more direct responsibility for the supervision and crisis management of the group’s banking operations both in Sweden and abroad.

“The transformation into a branch structure will increase the scope of the Swedish state‘s, including the Riksbank‘s, undertakings,” the Riksbank said in a statement on its website.

“There are hence grounds for tightening the requirements imposed on Nordea to strengthen the bank’s resilience.”

The Riksbank said Nordea should be subject to liquidity coverage requirements (LCR) in all significant currencies while the financial watchdog would be given sufficient resources to handle the increased need for supervision. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.