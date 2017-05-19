FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 3 months ago

Nordea bank has decided to move HQ from Sweden-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.

A Nordea spokesman said no formal decision regarding a move had been made yet.

Nordea, Europe's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalization, had threatened to move HQ if the Swedish government went ahead with plans to hike fees payed into a fund to shield tax payers in a banking future crisis.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

