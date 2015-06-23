FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's FSA identifies Nordea as a global systemically important institution
June 23, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Sweden's FSA identifies Nordea as a global systemically important institution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it had identified Nordea as a global systemically important institution, although that would not change the bank’s capital requirement levels.

The labelling implies that the Nordic region’s biggest bank is required to hold a capital buffer of 1 percent.

“But since the FSA has previously decided that Nordea should maintain a systemic risk buffer of 3 percent, this decision does not mean that Nordea’s capital requirement is affected,” the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said in a statement.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson

