Sweden's FSA identifies Nordea as a global systemically important institution

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it had identified Nordea as a global systemically important institution, although that would not change the bank’s capital requirement levels.

The labelling implies that the Nordic region’s biggest bank is required to hold a capital buffer of 1 percent.

“But since the FSA has previously decided that Nordea should maintain a systemic risk buffer of 3 percent, this decision does not mean that Nordea’s capital requirement is affected,” the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said in a statement.