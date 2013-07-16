Nordea recruits Mattias Persson to lead funding

LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Nordea has recruited Mattias Persson, a manager from the Swedish Central Bank, to head up its group funding within the bank’s treasury, according to an announcement on the bank’s website.

Persson was previously a director at Sveriges Riksbank, and head of the Department for Financial Stability. He will take over from Fanny Borgstrom who is planning to leave the bank in August, having been head of group funding for sixteen years. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)