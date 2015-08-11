FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea bank appoints new CEO
August 11, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea bank appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, said on Tuesday it had appointed Casper von Koskull as chief executive and that the current boss Christian Clausen would retire.

Von Koskull, who joined the bank in 2010, is currently head of wholesale banking.

“The change will take effect 1 November 2015,” Nordea said in a statement. “Christian Clausen will continue in an advisory role until the end of 2016, when he will retire.”

Nordea said it had also appointed Torsten Hagen Jorgensen as chief operating officer and deputy CEO.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
