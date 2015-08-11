UPDATE 1-Nordea appoints new CEO as Clausen to retire

(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, has appointed its head of wholesale banking Casper von Koskull as new chief as its current CEO Christian Clausen decided to step down after more than 8 years at the helm, Nordea said on Tuesday.

Von Koskull, 54, who previously has worked at Goldman Sachs, joined the bank in 2010 and will take the helm on Nov. 1, Nordea said in a statement. Christian Clausen, who is 60, will continue in an advisory role until the end of 2016 when he will retire, Nordea said.

Analysts said the move came as little surprise.

“I don’t think that this is a sign of any big change in Nordea,” said Swedbank market analyst Bengt Kirkoen.

In a statement, Nordea’s chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said Clausen would be nominated for the board in Finnish financial holding company Sampo, Nordea’s largest shareholder, where Wahlroos is also chairman.

“I fully respect his decision to step down as CEO now, and I wish him the best in the next phase of his active career,” Wahlroos said.

Nordea said it had also appointed its CFO Torsten Hagen Jorgensen as chief operating officer and deputy CEO.

In July, Nordea reported second-quarter operating profit above forecasts as improved cost controls and improved loan losses compensated for lower interest income. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)