Nordea CEO does not see rise in oil-related loan losses in near term

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen said on Wednesday he did not expect increased loan losses in coming quarters as a result of recent sharp falls in oil prices.

“We have done the numbers on each individual customer. It is typically very large companies that are very well capitalized and pretty resilient even at these levels,” he told Reuters after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

“The coming quarters we do not expect increased losses.” (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)