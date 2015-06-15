FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea makes 175 mln euro gain from sale of business
June 15, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

Nordea makes 175 mln euro gain from sale of business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Nordea will make a capital gain of 175 million euros ($197 million) from the sale of a card payment handling business to Nets Holding, the biggest bank in the Nordic region said on Monday.

Nordea said in a statement the price for the merchant acquiring business, a service that makes it possible for corporate clients to accept card payments, was 230 million euros on an enterprise value basis.

The deal would need the green light from regulators and was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, Nordea said. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Holmes)

