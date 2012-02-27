FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea says will not participate in ECB LTRO
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

Nordea says will not participate in ECB LTRO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, said on Monday it will not take any of the cheap three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank this week, joining other Swedish banks who are snubbing such help for a second time.

Nordea said at its fourth-quarter earnings report in January it was considering participating in the ECB’s second tranche due this Wednesday following a December allotment which many say helped avert a euro zone credit crunch.

Banks are expected to guzzle some half a trillion euros of loans from the ECB, a Reuters poll of money market traders showed on Monday.

“The ECB is not a natural part of our funding. We choose to continue to borrow in the funding market,” said Erik Durhan, Nordea’s spokesman.

Swedish banks already enjoy Europe’s lowest funding costs thanks to their strong capital buffers and low-risk profiles. Unlike banks in other parts of Europe which were locked out of the wholesale funding last year, Swedish banks have had full access to markets. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by David Cowell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.