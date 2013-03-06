Nordea wary on regulations as weighs cash for shareholders

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, said it aims to return its excess cash to shareholders and is seeking the best way to do so while staying flexible as regulations shift.

The Swedish bank also said it will cut another 800 jobs, or 2.5 percent of staff, by the end of 2015 as part of a plan to save 450 million euros ($586 million) over the next two years.

The cuts will add to 2,700 job losses since mid-2011 and leave it with about 30,650 staff at the end of 2015. It said the cuts would be gradual and achieved through natural attrition.

“We do not need to retain very much extra capital, which means it is possible to return to shareholders much more of the capital we make each year,” CEO Christian Clausen said at a presentation in London.

Finance Director Torsten Hagen Jorgensen said options included increasing the dividend payout ratio, paying a special dividend or buying back shares.

“We would like to keep our flexibility and options open. Until we have more clarity (on regulations) we would like to not fully decide,” Jorgensen said.

The bank is aiming for a return on equity of 15 percent when more normalised interest rates return. It expects RoE to improve to 13 percent by 2015, from 11.6 percent last year.

After retaining capital in recent years the bank’s core capital stood at 13.1 percent at the end of 2012, maintaining its target of core capital above 13 percent.

Banks across the world are having to hold more capital to better safeguard taxpayers and depositors, but Nordic regulators have imposed higher requirements than overseas rivals. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)