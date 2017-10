STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Nordic banking group Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, posted first-quarter operating profits just ahead of expectations on Tuesday.

Operating earnings in the first quarter were 1.0 billion euros ($1.36 billion), compared with the 959 million euros seen in a Reuters poll and in line with the 1.0 billion euros reported in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.7619 euros)