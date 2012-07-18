FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Nordea Q2 profit tops forecasts
July 18, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Nordea Q2 profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Nordic banking group Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, posted second-quarter operating profits above expectations on Wednesday but said slower economic growth in the region due to Europe’s debt crisis was affecting business.

Operating earnings in the second quarter were 1.1 billion euros ($1.34 billion), against 945 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with the 949 million reported in the same period a year ago.

“Even if the Nordic region stands out as a more stable part of Europe, most countries still face declining economic growth,” Chief Executive Christian Clausen said. “The lower activity level is gradually reducing consumption and investments, which means that the demand for loans and other banking services in the Nordic market is low.”

Nordea is the last of the four big Swedish banks to report earnings. Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a second-quarter operating profit that marginally beat forecasts earlier on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

