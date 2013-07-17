FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea Q2 profits in line with forecasts
July 17, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Nordea Q2 profits in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by value, posted in-line second-quarter profits on Wednesday and said it expected an approval of its advanced internal models for its corporate loan book to be delayed a few months.

Operating profit for the period was 1.05 billion euros ($1.38 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.04 billion seen in a Reuters poll and a year-ago 1.08 billion.

“We see a continued stabilisation of our credit quality,” CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement. “Loan losses declined to 22 basis points in the second quarter 2013. Loan losses in Denmark and shipping declined.” ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

