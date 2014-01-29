FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea speeds up cost savings plan as Q4 profits miss forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nordea speeds up cost savings plan as Q4 profits miss forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nordea NDA.ST, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, said on Wednesday it plans to accelerate its cost savings programme as its fourth-quarter operating profit landed below expectations.

The bank also said it aimed to raise its dividend payout ratio this year and next.

Operating profit for the period was 1.01 billion euros ($1.38 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.10 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.03 billion.

“Since we foresee in the coming years a lower loan demand, lower customer activity and lower interest rates than previously expected, we will increase our focus on cost efficiency,” CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement.

The bank now aims to create 900 million euros in cost savings from 2013 to 2015, up from a previous 450 million euros. ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.