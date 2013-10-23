FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordea Q3 profit in line, sees better credit quality
October 23, 2013 / 5:13 AM / 4 years ago

Nordea Q3 profit in line, sees better credit quality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by value, posted a rise in third-quarter profits that was roughly in line with market expectations on Wednesday and said its credit quality continued to improve.

Operating profit for the period was 1.02 billion euros ($1.4 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.05 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 910 million.

“Credit quality continues to improve, especially in shipping,” CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement.

“We expect to see a continued improvement in the coming years.” ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

