Nordea CEO sees room to raise dividends despite capital rules
November 19, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Nordea CEO sees room to raise dividends despite capital rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The head of Nordea, the region’s biggest lender, said on Tuesday he expected the bank could pay higher dividends in the coming years despite expectations for tougher capital rules in Sweden.

The Swedish government has said countercyclical buffers in the country ought to start at the high end of a 0-2.5 percent range due to worries over high household debt.

“On the countercyclical buffer, there is probably uncertainty about how big it will be. It may be of some magnitude in Sweden but we have room for that as I see it so we are clearly saying higher dividends is what we expect,” Christian Clausen told Reuters.

“We would be thinking along the lines of gradually increasing dividends in the coming years,” he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

