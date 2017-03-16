FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nordea board to propose move abroad if Sweden goes ahead with new resolution fee
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 5 months ago

Nordea board to propose move abroad if Sweden goes ahead with new resolution fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - The board of Swedish banking group Nordea will likely propose to move its headquarter abroad if a proposed hike of the country's resolution fee goes ahead, the bank's chairman said at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

The Swedish government proposed to hike the resolution fee that banks pay in Sweden last month after a plan for a banking tax fell through.

"The government's proposal for the new resolution fee is simply impossible for us to live with," Nordea Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos told shareholders at the meeting.

Banks currently pay an annual fee to the resolution fund, which is a part of the system for crisis management in the financial sector. The fees add about 7 billion crowns to state coffers.

The new proposal, which is backed by the government and the Left Party would strengthen public finances by more than 3 billion Swedish crowns ($332 million) in 2018 and by more than 6 billion crowns in 2019.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.